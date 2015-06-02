Massive Samsung Galaxy S6 Plus could tide you over until the Note 5 arrives

Samsung is reportedly about to expand its Galaxy S6 range further, literally in fact. It is widely rumoured to be adding a larger-sized model to the family, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Plus.

The company already has the hugely successful SGS6 and SGS6 edge flagship phones in its line-up, and will soon introduce the Galaxy S6 Active.

There has also been talk of a Galaxy S6 Mini for those on a tighter budget, but the SGS6 Plus will be the daddy of them all and offer a phablet style device for those who don't want to wait for the Note 5.

According to reports the company is working on a new flagship model, currently termed "Project Zero 2". As the SGS6 and edge were originally codenamed Project Zero, that has lead to many to jump to the conclusion that the Zero 2 will be the Plus (not "Grand" as others have suggested in the past).

Actual details on the form factor of the SGS6 Plus are thin on the ground. We are yet to hear what screen size it will sport or whether it will have an edge design.

And regardless of its existence or release date, it is still believed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will be unveiled at a special event prior to IFA 2015 in Berlin this autumn.

