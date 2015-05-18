  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 may arrive earlier than usual, in July along with Samsung Pay

UPDATE: Samsung caught wind of the rumours reported in the story below, surrounding the Note 5 launch and moved to deny that there will be an early launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will inevitably arrive this year, but sooner than you might think. A recent leak suggests the Note 5 will be here as soon as July.

Traditionally Samsung has revealed its Galaxy Note smartphones from the IFA tradeshow in Berlin at the start of September. It looks like this year is going to be different.

According to sources of WhoWired, Samsung is expected to show off the prototype to global telecoms companies this June with a general announcement to follow in July.

This change of date is apparently due to four things.

The first is simply that Samsung finished the handset ahead of schedule.

The second is that it wants to offer more competition for Apple's larger iPhone 6 Plus as soon as possible.

The third is that flagship phones have a shorter "honeymoon" period than they used to, so a follow-up to the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge is needed earlier this year.

The fourth reason to release the Galaxy Note 5 early is to offer a launch vessel for the company's new Samsung Pay system. This should be released to compete against Apple Pay and all the other digital payment services on the market now or due to arrive soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is expected to be powered by an Exynos processor, feature a 5.89-inch display of at least 2K resolution, and to be just 7.9mm thin. It should also come with a 4,100mAh battery and an S Pen.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 5 release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

