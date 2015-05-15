Samsung Galaxy S6 Active confirmed by Samsung, but not on purpose

The water and dustproof, ruggedised version of the Samsung Galaxy S6 has been officially confirmed, although Samsung will probably rather it hadn't been.

Previously rumoured, with a leaked image or two making the rounds, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active has been listed on Samsung's US website in chart illustrating which of the company's devices are eligible for Samsung Plus points.

Samsung Plus points are rewarded to American Sammy device owners for registration of their kit and provide benefits. They work a bit like airmiles and can provide different benefits depending on how many are accrued.

The website page listing how many points are awarded with each device registration are listed next to around 30 handsets and tablets, one of which being the Galaxy S6 Active.

Surely that means, therefore, that a launch announcement is imminent. At least in the US.

Former leaks include alleged hands-on pictures with the new device, plus a couple of press images that seem to show the same design.

It is also said to have the same 5.1-inch Quad HD (2160 x 1440) screen as the other S6 handsets, and the same octa-core Exynos 7420 processor. There will also be 3GB of RAM on board.

Its camera, it is claimed, will be 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel respectively.