Is this the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active? Waterproof phone leaks

It has been rumoured since long before the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones were officially released that the company was working on an "Active" version too. As in previous years, the company was said to be planning a water and dustproof model of its flagship phone for those that require a more robust device.

Now it seems the Galaxy S6 Active has been outed. GSM Arena has received a couple of rough photographs it claims are of the forthcoming device. And they show a handset that is more like a phone designed for industrial workers than consumers. It certainly forgoes the sleek curves of its namesakes.

The rear of the phone shows perhaps the most pronounced changes, with a solid construction. It retains the heart rate monitor and camera unit, but has its loudspeaker repositioned on the back instead.

According to GSM Arena, it will not have a fingerprint sensor - neither did the S5 Active. The source of the images also revealed that the phone will be designated SM-G890A as its model number and will sport a 3,500mAh battery.

Previous rumours have suggested it will come with the same 5.1-inch Quad HD (2160 x 1440) screen as the other S6 handsets, and the same octa-core Exynos 7420 processor. There will also be 3GB of RAM on board.

Its camera, it is said, will be 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel respectively.

