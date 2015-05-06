This is the most popular Samsung Galaxy S6 edge you will struggle to buy

Samsung has revealed that such is the popularity of the gold platinum editions of the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge that they are almost sold out across the UK. One in four owners chose that colour scheme over the others.

Gone are the days where black and white smartphones ruled the market, said the Korean company, as it explained that the gold platinum edition sold as many units as either the white pearl or black sapphire models. Samsung vows to manufacturer more gold platinum versions to keep up with demand.

Lifestyle psychologist Donna Dawson believes that the resurgence of a gold devices after several years of dominance by more basic colours comes about as a result of a long period of financial recession. "The colour gold represents wealth, abundance, high ideals, optimism and wisdom," she said.

"After years of recession and tightening our belts, we are now beginning to see some economic improvements and we dare to hope for a better future. We have been craving the material things and good times that we feel have been denied to us for so long – and now that we can now see a light at the end of the tunnel, we are instinctively reaching for gold."

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones were released at the beginning of April and have been a critical success. When Pocket-lint spoke to Conor Pierce, the UK's vice president of mobile and IT, on launch day he revealed to us that consumer response had also been outstanding. "When you put the [Galaxy S6 edge] in someone’s hands it’s hard to resist it. It feels so natural and so different. It’s a very good example of Samsung’s relentless drive towards breaking new ground in technology and, most importantly, premium design," he said.

He also revealed that the edge design and other aspects of the premium handsets are likely to make it to other Samsung phones in future. "We understand that this is what people want. They are looking for some inspiration, so yes you will see that across our portfolio," he exclusively told us.

