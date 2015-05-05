Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge likely to get RAW photo support and more with Android 5.1.1

Samsung is about to give its Galaxy S6 and S6 edge flagships a major camera app update, it's claimed.

According to both SlashGear and SamMobile, an Android 5.1.1 update for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy edge is coming and should include new photo tricks, such as RAW support, which was originally baked into Google's own camera API that released with Android L but not included in the phones' final software.

The Galaxy S6 allegedly had RAW camera support at Mobile World Congress 2015, at least in code form, but Samsung apparently shut off the future. It's now thought Android 5.1.1 will turn it on, SlashGear has suggested, while SamMobile claimed it'll also bring other camera features like more manual controls.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 edge are known for sporting one of the best mobile cameras today, but that doesn't mean Samsung will stop improving camera features. There's not many details yet about what Samsung plans to add to its new camera experience, but speculation has also included shutter speed control.

It's too soon to call when Samsung will release this update for its flagship smartphones, but stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Samsung hub for all the latest.

