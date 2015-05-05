Iron Man Galaxy S6 edge is amazing, but here's what all the Avengers would look like as Samsung phones

We've already revealed that Samsung could be launching a special edition Galaxy S6 and/or Galaxy S6 edge in Iron Man colours soon. But we don't want it to stop there. Neither, it seems, does Samsung fan Classico.

He has created a stack of mock-ups of the edge, not just in the Iron Man style expected, but also of the whole Marvel Avengers team. And we love them so much we've put them in a gallery above for you to enjoy too.

Thanks to Classico's undoubted talents, we can all see what the other Avengers might look like immortalised in Galaxy S6 and S6 edge forms. And although we're not expecting to see all of these appear for real, it's great to see what cool creations the Samsung and Marvel partnership can birth.

The Iron Man Galaxy S6 and S6 edge were announced after the Avengers: Age of Ultron film was screened in South Korea.

What the Iron Man Galaxy S6 and S6 edge will look like are not clear with Samsung's head of marketing Lee Young-hee simply saying it will be red.

Even the Iron Man image is a mock-up of what the handset could look like. This was one of several mock-ups made of what Avengers Galaxy S6 and S6 edge handsets could look like. There was no word on weather any other variants, like a green Hulk handset or blue Captain America smartphone will be released.

Samsung says the Iron Man Galaxy S6 and S6 edge handsets will go on sale at the end of May or in early June.

