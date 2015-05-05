  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Iron Man Galaxy S6 edge is amazing, but here's what all the Avengers would look like as Samsung phones

|
1/13 Classico
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

We've already revealed that Samsung could be launching a special edition Galaxy S6 and/or Galaxy S6 edge in Iron Man colours soon. But we don't want it to stop there. Neither, it seems, does Samsung fan Classico.

He has created a stack of mock-ups of the edge, not just in the Iron Man style expected, but also of the whole Marvel Avengers team. And we love them so much we've put them in a gallery above for you to enjoy too.

Thanks to Classico's undoubted talents, we can all see what the other Avengers might look like immortalised in Galaxy S6 and S6 edge forms. And although we're not expecting to see all of these appear for real, it's great to see what cool creations the Samsung and Marvel partnership can birth.

The Iron Man Galaxy S6 and S6 edge were announced after the Avengers: Age of Ultron film was screened in South Korea.

What the Iron Man Galaxy S6 and S6 edge will look like are not clear with Samsung's head of marketing Lee Young-hee simply saying it will be red.

Even the Iron Man image is a mock-up of what the handset could look like. This was one of several mock-ups made of what Avengers Galaxy S6 and S6 edge handsets could look like. There was no word on weather any other variants, like a green Hulk handset or blue Captain America smartphone will be released.

Samsung says the Iron Man Galaxy S6 and S6 edge handsets will go on sale at the end of May or in early June.

Related read: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: The new smartphone champion

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Comments