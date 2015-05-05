Samsung Iron Man-themed Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge expected to launch soon

Better late than never: Although the latest Avengers film is already in cinemas across the world, Samsung has confirmed it's planning to eventually release Iron Man-themed versions of the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones.

Samsung and Marvel have teamed up to promote the Avengers: Age of Ultron, and due to that partnership, it's been rumoured that Samsung will release various versions of its latest flagships based on Avengers characters. Renders of an Avengers-themed Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 edge even surfaced online recently.

Samsung hasn't confirmed if it'll make those renders a reality, but after Lee Young-hee recently attended the premiere of Age of Ultron in Seoul, the Korea Times claimed the Samsung executive said Iron Man-themed smartphones will soon debut. The red-coloured Galaxy S6 and S6 edge should launch in May or early June.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is the sequel to 2012's The Avengers and the eleventh installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, is a main character in the Marvel universe, so it makes since that Samsung would release Iron Man-themed phones shortly after the film's release.

Keep in mind the phone pictured above is not the actual device and details like the gold trim are still unconfirmed.

