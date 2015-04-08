Great photos show dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S6 Duo

Samsung has only recently unveiled its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge smartphones but already another variant with dual SIM has leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Duo has appeared in photos sent to Phone Arena by its source who claims this is the prototype model. As such the phone is shielded by the disguise shell but the screen shows model SM-G920 which, apparently, is the S6.

The handset itself should have a dual SIM card slot able to fit two nano SIMs in the handset which can run in tandem. The screenshot of the settings panel shows the phone looking for more than one SIM.

The specs of the handset are the same as the Galaxy S6 with a 5.1-inch QHD display, octa-core Exynos processor with 3GB of RAM and that same 16-megapixel camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Duo has also appeared on a Russian electronics retailer where the 64GB model was priced at RUB52,990 which is about £605.

Dual SIM handsets are often released in certain markets only which will probably be the case for this Samsung Galaxy S6 Duo. Expect to hear more as the phone, hopefully, bubbles to the surface in the coming weeks.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6 vs Samsung Galaxy S6 edge: What’s the difference?