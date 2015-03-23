  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge should let you delete unwanted bloatware

The new Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 edge, are reportedly able to let users delete unwanted bloatware apps.

Previously certain apps, that come pre-installed, were forced on users without the option to delete them. Now, according to XDA Senior Member Jeshter2000, the latest Galaxy S6 edge gives the option to delete these unwanted apps.

This suggests that any Samsung smartphone running the latest operating system and TouchWiz UI will soon have the option to control all apps on the handsets.

Back in 2014 South Korea, the home of Samsung, made it a law that bloatware could be deleted from smartphones. While this didn't arrive to the rest of the world right away it looks like it may have finally filtered down.

This news comes at just the right time as Microsoft apps now come on smartphones as part of a Samsung deal. That coupled with Google apps will be too much for some and having the delete option is a great touch.

The lack of bloatware coming pre-installed and the ability to delete anything should help to push the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge to even faster speeds than anything before them. We were impressed in our hands-on time with the handsets, check back soon for our full review.

