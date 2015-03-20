Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge not good enough? How about 24k gold versions?

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge have been designed to set a new standard in quality for Samsung. But for some even that's not enough, so why not slap some gold over it?

Goldgenie, a specialist in impersonating Goldfinger, will slather the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge in 24k gold, rose gold or platinum to suit the needs of those that like that sort of thing.

Before you start worrying that Goldgenie is just going to drop the phone in a vat of gold and hand you a dripping mess, it's done this before. The Samsung Galaxy S5 and Alpha models have already has the gold makeover. The company reckons this latest flagship pair only further enhance the luxury demand for a smartphone of this modified ilk.

The phone will be presented in a "luxury cherry oak jewellery box". There will also be the option for a laser engraving on the handset.

So how much? The Goldgenie Samsung Galaxy S6 starts at the rather specific price of £1,664 and they go up from there. Presumably platinum will be the most expensive.

Pre-order kicks-off from 9 March and will end on 7 April, then from the release date on 10 April they will be available to everyone. Dispatch is expected to start 14 to 21 days after 10 April.

