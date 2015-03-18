Get the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge early by pre-ordering from 20 March

Samsung has revealed the date when its flagship Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge smartphones will be available to pre-order in the UK as 20 March.

While the release date is 10 April those who have pre-ordered the handsets from the Samsung website or in a Samsung Experience Store will be able to pick them up early on 9 April.

Normal pre-orders, which will have the smartphone available on 10 April, can be made through high street retailers and networks including Vodafone, Three, EE and O2.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge move away from Samsung's old design philosophy and offer premium metal unibody builds encased in super strong Gorilla Glass 4.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge feature wireless charging and a fast charge option that Samsung says gives 4 hours use from a 10-minute charge. Both also feature upgraded f/1.9 lenses in the front and rear cameras for enhanced low-light photography.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge features a screen that curves over the edge of the handset. This not only looks great as it removes the side bezel all together, but it's also functional. For example laying the phone on its face will mean the edge lights up a colour corresponding to a contact when they call so the user can choose to leave the phone down or answer.

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge will be available from 10 April in 32, 64 and 128GB storage options in White Pearl, Black Sapphire and Gold Platinum.

