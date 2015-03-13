Samsung's next smartphones will have higher resolution screens and slimmer, metal design

Samsung has officially announced that its move to create a more premium smartphone in the Galaxy S6 will continue across all its handsets.

This is not a rumour. Samsung CEO Shin Jong Kyun said at a company annual shareholder meeting that it planned to include more smartphones with metal casings, slim designs and high definition displays.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge were recently revealed with Quad HD displays, a slim profile and metal unibody builds. Samsung, according to analysts, has slipped in sales numbers recently as Apple has taken the lead.

The smartphone market is changing as Chinese manufacturers like OnePlus offer premium specs at affordable prices. It would appear that Samsung is moving away from this to focus on the more expensive end of the market by improving the quality of its smartphones.

The next major release of smartphone from Samsung is expected to be the Galaxy Note 5. The Note 4 already has a decent build with a Quad HD display. Now we'd expect the Note 5 to come with a slimmer metal unibody and, potentially, an even higher resolution display.

Once we go above Quad HD and slimmer than the super slim builds we already have, is it going to be noticeable? While this isn't yet clear what's certain is that the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge are far better quality handsets than Samsung's previous efforts and if this spreads to all its devices that can't be a bad thing.

