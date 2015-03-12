Yes, a Samsung Galaxy S6 Active is planned and these are the specs

Samsung is reportedly following up its Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones with a more robust action version, the Galaxy S6 Active.

Like in previous years with other models in the series, the company is said to be working on a waterproof and dustproof device that is coming under the model number SM-G890A (an AT&T variant, it is thought).

SamMobile says that its "insider sources" have even spilled the beans on the specifications for the rugged phone.

It will have the same 5.1-inch Quad HD (2160 x 1440) Super AMOLED+ display as the standard SGS6, but with a design tweak to make it water and dustproof. It will also feature the same octa-core Exynos 7420 processor and 3GB of RAM.

The cameras will be 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel respectively and if former "Active" models are taken into consideration, there will most likely be software on board that has an underwater shooting mode.

SamMobile also says that it will come with 32GB of storage.

Where the phone will most differ from the regular Galaxy S6 is in dimensions. It will be larger at 73.6 x 146.9 x 8.8mm - that's 2mm thicker for a start.

The battery size is also said to be upgraded, to 3500mAh.

There are currently no details on when this phone might be announced officially.