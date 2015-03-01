Official Samsung Galaxy S6 camera photo samples show how good new camera really is

Just how good is the new camera on the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge? Is it really good enough to take on the iPhone and HTC's efforts and replace your standard point and shoot at the same time? Samsung thinks so, and has released a series of photos to prove it.

The new photos, released on Sunday night following the launch of the two new flagship phones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, show off the capabilities of the new 16 megapixel rear cameras on the two new devices.

Both the SGS6 and the SGS6 edge will come with a front and rear facing f/1.9 aperture lenses, and software enhancements to make the best of the situation. The front facing camera sports a 5 megapixel sensor.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6 camera explored: Is this the best phone camera to date?

As you can see from the official shots in the gallery, the performance of the new camera phones from Samsung, especially in low light, look pretty good.

Samsung spent a lot of time at its MWC conference highlighting how much better the new front and back cameras are over not only the company's own previous efforts with the Samsung Galaxy S5, but also the Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

In perhaps a somewhat timely coincidence, Apple has since posted a number of "amateur" photos on its own homepage highlighting just how good the camera on the iPhone already is.