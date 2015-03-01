Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge finally revealed and available from 10 April

Samsung has officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge Android phones at its Unpacked event in Barcelona the night before Mobile World Congress starts for real.

After months of speculation, both variants of Samsung's flagship smartphone range have been revealed and they look as expected - after all, there have been so many leaks, including accidental ones from networks and companies like Sprint.

The standard version of the phone has a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display (2560 x 1440 - 577ppi) and an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor (made up of four 2.1GHz cores and four 1.5GHz cores). It is LTE (4G) Cat 6.

The phone has 3GB of RAM to help things run smoothly, while storage will come in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options.

There's a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front, and the main unit also has optical image stabilisation. It has a fingerprint sensor too, which will work with Samsung's contactless payment system, Samsung Pay, too.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge is identical save for the screen. As leaked heavily, it has a dual edged wrap around display to give the phone a bezel-free look - at least at the sides.

The edge will also come at a higher premium when it comes to the price.

Both phones will be available globally from 10 April and in multiple colours: white pearl, black sapphire, gold platinum, blue topaz (SGS6 only) and green emerald (edge only).

