Samsung Galaxy S6 edge shown off from all angles, looking great from every one

Samsung is set to show off its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge on 1 March from MWC. Inevitably the handsets have been leaking all over the interwebs with the latest appearance comprising a gallery of photos of the Galaxy S6 edge.

The photos come from CNET Korea which claims this is the official handset. From all the leaks so far, as well as the official teaser photos from Samsung, these photos do look spot on. Of course they could be renders based on rumours but even if that is the case we'd say they're probably what we can expect.

One of the things that stands out from the shot, other than that curved screen, is the camera. Looking side on at the flat back of the handset the camera module protrudes quite far. This may simply be because the handset itself is too slim to fit the camera in but could also be thanks to a lot of upgraded tech crammed in there. Rumours suggest it will be a 20.7-megapixel Sony sensor with enhanced and simplified usability.

That large home button also jumps out on the images. This is reportedly a touch fingerprint reader more like Apple's Touch ID instead of the swipe system found in the current Galaxy S5.

Check back on 1 March for live coverage of the launch from Barcelona.

