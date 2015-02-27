Samsung takes its cue from Apple for Galaxy S6 earbuds, Sennheiser tech inside?

Another minute another Samsung Galaxy S6 leak. We've already seen a very good indication of what the standard and Galaxy S6 edge models will look like when they are revealed on Sunday, now we can see what the new earbuds are like.

It is alleged that the hands-on shots of the earpods that were sent to Vietnamese mobile site Tinhte show the 'phones that will be packaged with both versions of Samsung's forthcoming flagship Android handsets. And they are a bit Apple-like, we have to say.

Tinhte is also famed for posting leaked pictures of products that turn out to be genuine, so there is a good chance that these are real too.

A previous rumour also suggested that Samsung was working with Sennheiser on the technology for its new included headphones, so these might be a result of that partnership. However, there is no visible Sennheiser branding on them, so either that was part of the deal or that team-up failed to materialise in time.

Either way, we're now getting a very healthy picture of what Samsung plans to unveil at its Unpacked event on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Indeed, there might be little left to unveil.

Samsung will be livestreaming the event on Sunday 1 March, starting at 5.30pm GMT, and we hope to host it here on Pocket-lint for you to enjoy.