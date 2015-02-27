  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 edge revealed for real, someone will get fired

Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 edge revealed for real, someone will get fired
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Well that's that then. We thought we'd seen as much of the actual phone as we would before Samsung's Unpacked reveal in Barcelona on Sunday night but an employee of Sprint in the US has leaked a pre-registration competition banner that contains images of both the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 edge face on. As Radiohead once sang, no surprises!

Admittedly, there are no confirmed specifications or details other than the fact that there will definitely be two handsets launched at MWC (at least) and that the "edge" suffix on the latter one will be in lower case, but still at least you can now make a full judgement on the design.

We had previously seen the edge shown side on in some official early teasers, one of which Sprint has also posted to go with the two from T-Mobile and AT&T in the States, but you can now see how the screen properly wraps around both sides of the screen.

What we're confused by is why Samsung feels the need to continue with a flat screen, standard Galaxy S6 when the S6 edge will be its premium device and surely the one everybody will want?

Nonetheless, who are we to complain when a "verified employee" (as noted on Reddit) is happy to share such clear imagery.

The Samsung Unpacked event will start at 5.30pm on Sunday 1 March. We'll be hosting the livestream on Pocket-lint so join us to see the handsets in full. If we haven't already by then.

