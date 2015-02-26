Is this the real Samsung Galaxy S6, or a prototype?

Another day, another leak. Only this time, it's a full-blown leak.

New pictures of what is purportedly the Samsung Galaxy S6 have surfaced online. According to the XDA-Developers forum, one user got a hold of an “engineering sample” of the upcoming Galaxy S6 and posted photos of the device. It features "Not For Sale” stickers and barcodes, which have been blocked out by gerbil animations, as well as other hardware clues like a single speaker grille at the bottom.

You can see a microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microphone, for instance, and on the top, there is another mic and what might be an IR blaster. The sides of the device reveal a power button, possibly a SIM/microSD port, and volume toggles. The backside shows off the camera, LED flash, and heart-rate monitor, and finally, the front shows a home button, front-facing camera, and various sensors.

The leaked device is being widely labelled as test device and the first glimpse of the Galaxy S6, but it notably doesn't have a curved-edge display, which Samsung has teased, meaning it could be an early prototype. Samsung might also just release two different variations of the flagship. Nothing is set in stone, unfortunately, so check out our round-up to see what else is rumoured in regards to the Galaxy S6.

Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy S6 on 1 March at MWC. Stay tuned for Pocket-lint's coverage from the show floor.