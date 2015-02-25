Only two Samsung apps will come pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung's next flagship devices are going to unveil with a lot less bloatware than previous handsets. In fact, they'll only ship with two Samsung apps and a handful of other apps.

You've probably heard about Samsung's dwindling smartphone market share but haven't heard about all the ways the company plans to stem the losses. It wants to introduce radical hardware and software changes on its next flagships by removing bloatware from TouchWiz and making the bulk of Samsung's apps downloadable from Galaxy Apps.

According to SamMobile, only the following apps will be pre-installed on the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge: S Voice, S Health, Facebook, WhatsApp, Microsoft One Drive, Microsoft One Note, Skype, all Google apps, and Galaxy Apps. The list surprisingly only contains two Samsung apps, while all any other Galaxy App from Samsung can be downloaded.

It's also interesting that Samsung decided to pre-install more apps from competitors, such as Microsoft and Google, and that it threw in popular apps like Facebook and Whatsapp rather than pre-installing additional Galaxy Apps. Regarding which apps will come pre-installed, it's likely that Samsung has partnership deals with at least Microsoft and Google.

And finally, SamMobile said TouchWiz on the Galaxy S6 will be leaner, faster, and more animated, but it will still look a lot like Android Lollipop-based TouchWiz on the Galaxy Note 4. In order to match the aesthetic of Android 5.0 Lollipop, Samsung has also reportedly updated the design of specific apps, including music player, video player, and gallery.

Also, Samsung likely chose to pre-install S Health because it is required for syncing fitness data from trackers.