  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Norway isn’t taking The Next Galaxy teasers very seriously, or is it?

|
1/5 Samsung Norway
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

Samsung has been steadily supplying teaser photos and videos of what's thought to be its next Galaxy S6 smartphone. Samsung Norway, which apparently didn't get the memo, has released its own Next Galaxy teasers which may have been better timed on 1 April.

While the all glass phone that has been shown off in the latest tease is clearly an attention grabbing joke, it could allude to truth. Perhaps the Samsung Galaxy S6 will be totally encased in glass over its unibody metal frame. Of course it could simply be a joke to attract more attention ahead of MWC next week.

This isn't the first joke teaser from Samsung Norway which has also released images that suggest forward facing speakers, a larger screen, tougher durability and a three-sided display that goes over the edges.

Take these with a pinch of salt or as blatant nods to what we can expect. At this stage the release is so near we'll know within days anyway. Check out our Samsung Galaxy S6 teaser feature to see how these teases compare to the others from Samsung head office.

Check back on Sunday 1 March for our coverage live from MWC at the release of The Next Galaxy.

READ: 'Six appeal' is a thing, Samsung Galaxy S6 early reveal seems to be official

PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro launch event, watch it right here
Huawei Mate 20 Pro initial review: The Pro you'll want to know
Huawei Mate 20 Pro unboxing video leaks, see it clear as day
What is the Huawei NM card used in the Mate 20 phones?
Porsche Design Mate 20 RS is leather finished for the ultimate in premium appeal
The Mate 20 X is a super-large 7.2-inch version of the Mate 20 Pro
Comments