Samsung Galaxy S6 teaser photos hint at enhanced battery life and faster charging

Samsung has released two photos, via Twitter, that could relate to enhanced battery performance on its Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge smartphones.

The photos, tagged #TheNextGalaxy, feature a lightning bolt and say "Stop less. Discover more" and "Get more done. Get more time", likely referring to battery enhancements. Samsung has already talked publicly about wireless charging suggesting one of its main focuses on the next Galaxy smartphones will be battery life.

Both of the lines in the photos refer to spending less time charging which could suggest the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge will offer enhanced battery life compared to previous models. It may also refer to faster charging times, perhaps thanks to the rumoured wireless charging that may come built-in.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 is a bit of a restart for Samsung, dubbed Project Zero, which could make way for a shocking Galaxy S6. So far rumours are pointing towards an enhanced camera, better battery and a new metal and glass unibody build. Here's hoping this refresh will offer jumps forward in tech that we haven't seen in a few years – namely a battery that gives more than two days on a charge, or charges in minutes.

Samsung has announced it will be hosting an event at MWC 2015 in Barcelona on 1 March where the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge are expected to be announced. We will be there to bring you all the details live.

