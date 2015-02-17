Non-removable battery on the SGS6? Samsung's wireless charging monologue will ease your concerns

The internets was aflame recently with reports that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S6 would have a sealed body, with a smaller battery in it. Worse, said battery would be not be user replaceable.

It's as if the last bastion of Samsungness is being ripped from our grip: the replaceable battery was the hallmark of Samsung's convenience, in the face of growing unibody rivals like the iPhone 6 or HTC One.

Whether anyone actually carried a second battery or not has never been quantified, but - dammit - it's the potential that matters.

Enter Samsung stage left, gearing up to host Galaxy Unpacked at Mobile World Congress 2015 in Barcelona on 1 March, and an eloquent monologue that addresses the issue of batteries.

Without so much as revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S6 will have its battery sealed inside, Samsung takes to its blog to school us on wireless charging. It's the battle cry we've all been waiting for, concluding with "With our upcoming Galaxy smartphones, users will be able to enter a new wireless world like never before."

All jokes aside, it's an interested read (link below), with Samsung detailing the current position with wireless charging, as well as the advancements over the past few years, from Tesla in 1891 (that's Nikoli Tesla, inventor of inductive charging, not Musk's automobile), up to the current convergence of standards.

The point, it seems, is that Samsung is involved with all three wireless charging standards and that the speed of wireless charging has doubled in the past few years, alongside continued cost efficiencies and miniaturisation of the technology.

In other words, don't fret if the Samsung Galaxy 6 has a sealed metal-framed body with glass back, because wireless charging is better than ever.

We can't help feeling that Samsung's recent blog posts are preparing us for the future: it recently talked about the progressive developments in smartphone cameras, most likely laying the ground for the next Galaxy.

