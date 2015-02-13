Samsung confirms Galaxy S6 camera shape on 'The Next Galaxy' Twitter account

Although there are plenty of leaks and rumours circulating the Samsung Galaxy S6 and possible variants already floating around the net, Samsung itself is adding further fuel to the fire ahead of the official unveiling on 1 March during Mobile World Congress.

The official Samsung Mobile Twitter account has been rebranded "The Next Galaxy" as part of the teaser campaign it is undertaking, with the first major reveal being the icon used as the profile picture. It shows a circle inside a curved square and is thought to represent the camera module that will be found on the rear of at least the standard version of the SGS6.

Renders released by some case manufacturers who claim to have the new phone's dimensions and design specifications seem to back up that theory. They too show a central rear camera of a similar shape to the picture used by @SamsungMobile. And, to be honest, it's not a million miles away from the shape and size of the one on the back of the Galaxy S5.

It is said the new one will be 20-megapixels however. And there will be a 5-megapixel snapper on the front. Both would represent a significant bump over the last generation.

A video has also been posted on the account page too, with the same icon being repeated at the end next to the slogan "I am #TheNextGalaxy". Clearly the manufacturer would like us all to build up the buzz by using the hashtag. To be honest, we don't know if the buzz needs be any bigger - it already sounds like a warehouse full of bees. Wielding chainsaws.

