Samsung might unveil two Galaxy S6 phones next month, including one with a wraparound screen

Samsung plans to release two versions of its next Galaxy S6 flagship next month, and one of them will have a display that covers not only the front of the device but also the left and right side, it's claimed.

According to Bloomberg, which cited several unnamed people with direct knowledge of the company's plans, both top-tier smartphones are expected to feature all-metal bodies, Samsung’s most advanced processor chips, and 5.1-inch front-facing displays, though one of the new phones will have a screen that covers three sides.

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil them next month at Mobile World Congress in Spain. It won't be the first time the company has experimented with multiple-sided screens however, as it unveiled the Galaxy Note Edge just last year. It's a 5.6-inch phone with a display that wraps around the right side so users can read messages from an angle.

In Pocket-lint's review of the Galaxy Note Edge, we admitted that - at first - the Edge seemed like the benchmark of nonsense, but instead we realised it was a benchmark in forward-thinking. Samsung likely thinks a flagship phone with a similar display could help it to standout and thus win back some of the sales it's recently been losing to Apple's iPhone.

The new Galaxy phones were developed under the “Project Zero” codename, and when Samsung sent invitations to an Unpacked event earlier this month, it hinted at a wraparound screen. The e-mailed invitations included the tagline “What’s Next” under an image of a curved line that looked a lot like the shape of the Note Edge.

It's worth repeating that Samsung plans to use its own microprocessors in the next Galaxy S, matching rumours that it dropped Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 processor due to overheating issues. Qualcomm confirmed just this month while posting quarterly results that it indeed lost a major client, but it didn't name names.

The Galaxy S6 is expected to be the next high-end smartphone from Samsung, succeeding the Galaxy S5. It's supposed to unveil ahead of MWC on 1 March, and now it looks like will...alongside a second flagship with a three-sided display.

