Samsung on Galaxy S6 camera: It will be intelligent and do all the thinking for users

In the run-up to any major smartphone launch, much of the information that gets revealed comes from unsubstantiated rumours. It's not often that the company involved gets specific on it own forthcoming phone.

Samsung, however, has taken to its blog to wax lyrical about smartphone cameras. There's a lot of talk about sensor sizes, technical challenges and the advancements made over the past 15 years since Samsung popped a snapper in the SCH-V200.

The most interesting detail from Samsung's blog post comes at the end, with a direct reference to "our 2015 flagship model".

Samsung says of the SGS6 camera: "It will be intelligent and do all the thinking for users, allowing them to take amazing pictures under any conditions, without having to worry about anything more than just pressing the shutter button."

This sees the SGS6 camera sitting closer to that of the iPhone than those offering lots of manual adjustments, and this is something that Samsung also addresses:

"Our users do not need to worry about the appropriate camera settings for different lighting environments or where to find different functions or how to edit and share the photo they just took."

Samsung highlights two aspects of photography that it has incorporated into recent cameras - HDR (high dynamic range) and PAF (phase auto focus) - which it says leads to the camera producing photos "closer to what our eyes actually see."

Come launch day for the Galaxy S6 on 1 March, Samsung says it "will demonstrate just how far Samsung has advanced smartphone cameras, and once again will open the creative side of our users for new ideas and new possibilities."

Returning the rumours, it's said that the SGS6 will feature a 20-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megpixel front camera for selfies and "wefies". Samsung also posts a useful chart mapping out changes so far.

Interestingly, the language Samsung uses is "you can see the progress we have made", although what we're looking at is an incremental increase in megapixels - which isn't an absolute measure of camera "progress" or performance.

With that in mind, we can't help feeling that this is laying the ground, providing the context, for that rumoured step-up to 20MP and 5MP, which would slot in on the end under SGS6 very nicely indeed.

We'll have all the details on 1 March, live from Mobile World Congress 2015. Until then, make sure you keep up with all the rumours on the SGS6.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know