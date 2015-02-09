Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge leak on official Samsung site

Samsung has inexplicably leaked its new flagship Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones ahead of their expected unveiling from 1 March.

Sammy has released support pages on its Swedish and Finnish websites for phones with the model numbers SM-G920X and SM-G925F. These models are currently not on sale but are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. This comes from GalaxyClub who spotted the leak.

Both the help pages are still live on the Swedish and Finnish Samsung sites at the time of publishing. Perhaps the company hasn't picked this leak up yet or it could be building anticipation on purpose ahead of its expected launch from Mobile World Congress at its Samsung Unpacked event on 1 March.

While the Samsung Galaxy Edge is almost certainly coming, after numerous leaks and Samsung's own teaser event invite image, it's unclear how that will look. A patent recently appeared showing a Samsung smartphone with two curved edges on either side – this would be a step up from the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge which currently curves on one side.

There are plenty of rumours surrounding the phones right now, especially about the Snapdragon chip. Apparently the Snapdragon 810 is overheating and Samsung will be launching with its own Exynos octa-core chips instead. Expect 4GB of RAM, a super high definition display of at least 2K, and a newly designed metal build.

