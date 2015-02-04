Samsung Galaxy S5 and LG G3 get UK Android 5.0 Lollipop update

Android 5.0 Lollipop has finally arrived on the Samsung Galaxy S5 and LG G3 smartphones in the UK.

If you've been checking for an Android update everyday since Sammy and LG claimed they'd begun rolling out the Lollipop update, like we have, you may be getting a little fed up. But today appears to be the day as the latest Android OS has become available for download over the air to the Galaxy S5 and the G3.

READ: Android 5.0 Lollipop: When is it coming to my phone or tablet?

This is at least the case for offline handsets, not on locked to a network. It's also a rough guide since updates on this scale do roll out over a long period of time. So if yours hasn't yet appeared don't fret this should mean yours is coming soon. If you have set you handset to automatically check for updates, from within Settings, you shouldn’t even need to check manually, it will just alert you to begin downloading when the update is available.

If you're not on a Samsung Galaxy S5 or an LG G3 and want to know when your handset will be getting Android 5.0 Lollipop take a look at our feature linked above.

Once you have the update check out our tips and tricks feature below to learn everything you can do on the new software. Some extras include tap to wake, adding any attachment to Gmail, customising Google Now, a unified search and more.

READ: Android 5.0 Lollipop tips and tricks: Get to grips with a new Android