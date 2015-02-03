Samsung Galaxy S6 MWC invite decoded

The invites for Samsung's Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona are out, and the conspiracy theories can start with earnest.

Before you start twisting your head to see what that lines actually means or represents however, here at Pocket-lint, we think we've already cracked it.

The invite is for the Samsung Galaxy S Edge.

On the surface the invite from Samsung shows us a strange silver curved line with the words "What's Next" underneath it. The curve has puzzled many into understanding or visualising where it sits on the phone.

How can it curve that way? Where is that bit on the phone? Why doesn't that line fit on the Note Edge already available? Don't worry we can see how you can be thinking that too, but it's a lot more simple than that.

The Samsung Galaxy S edge has a curved screen on both edges of the smartphone.

As you can see from our basic mockup, that line is the left hand side of the long edge of the phone before it curves up to the bottom edge. What you can't see in the invite's stylised imagery is the base of the handset complete with a USB socket and stylus slot as found on the original Note Edge launched in September 2014.

For that curve to fit the phone has to have the edge curved glass on the left and right hand side of the phone.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

That's handy as that's what the latest rumours are suggesting, that the Galaxy S6 Edge or S Edge will have a curved display on both sides rather than just one.

Showing a number of design experts, they all agree, as soon as you see the phone in line with the "line" on the invite, everything falls into place.

All we've got to do now is wait until 1 March for Samsung to confirm what we already know thanks to its teaser invite.