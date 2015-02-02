Samsung Galaxy S6 prices revealed, 128GB model suggested

The Samsung Galaxy S6 prices have leaked online, with reports that it will be starting at €749 (£565).

Website Androidpit, citing information from a trusted source, details that the SGS6 will be coming in three storage options: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Until now, only Apple has ventured to 128GB with the iPhone, with Android there's been less of a temptation to bump up the storage, partly thanks to the wide use of microSD cards. However, increased storage options will appeal, especially to those who like lots of big apps, like the latest games.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 prices are detailed as €749, €849 and €949 respectively, in nice tidy €100 increments.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S Edge price is rumoured to start at €849 (£640) attracting the same sort of price premium that the Note Edge did over the common or garden Note 4.

The Samsung Galaxy S Edge prices are said to be €849, €949, €1049.

That means the 128GB Galaxy S Edge model will come in at around £790 ($1180), a hefty sum for any smartphone. Of course, there's nothing to verify this information, so take it all with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S Edge are expected to be unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on 1 March, just prior to Mobile World Congress 2015.

