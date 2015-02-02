Samsung Galaxy S6 to be unveiled 1 March at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has started to send out press invites to its Galaxy Unpacked event during Mobile World Congress 2015 in Barcelona and as well as reveal the date we'll first get eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S6, it looks like the company has a surprise up its sleeve.

Rumours have suggested that we'll see the launch of the Samsng Galaxy S Edge (or S6 Edge) appearing alongside the SGS6. The S Edge is rumoured to have a display that curves at both sides.

The design on the invitation appears to show what looks like the reflection off the frame. We think we're looking at the left-hand side and around the left corner and we suspect it's the side of the Galaxy S Edge. The imagery is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note Edge launched at IFA 2015.

The company recently confirmed that it is ditching the plastic casing for its flagship Android phone range when it said it would be "differentiating its mobile devices using new materials and designs", and that now rings even more true.

Not only will Samsung be adopting glass and metal elements for the phone's body but it seems the design itself will be a show stopper.

A previous revelation today, based on leaked patent images, suggested that one version of the phone could have curved displays wrapped around both sides.

Pocket-lint will be at MWC in Barcelona to bring you all the news and hands-ons from the show floor.