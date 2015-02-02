Samsung who? First Windows 10 Lumia phone to have Snapdragon 810 processor

In the wake of revelations that Samsung's next flagship device will not have a Qualcomm processor inside, at least at launch, the chip manufacturer has retaliated with a long list of manufacturers that will be adopting its latest chipset for their phones.

One of those is of particular interest as, according to the information sent to Pocket-lint, it is all-but confirmed that Microsoft Devices will be adopting the Snapdragon 810 for its first major Windows 10 Lumia phone.

Juha Kokkonen, general manager for portfolio and product management at Microsoft revealed in a statement that the company has a long-standing relationship with Qualcomm and this will result in the Snapdragon 810 chipset being used in future Lumia devices. And as the chip is for premium phones, as revealed by Qualcomm itself, that suggests that the first major phone running Windows 10 will be powered by that octa-core chip.

"We look forward to continuing this relationship to deliver best in class Lumia smartphones, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 processors, and offer an unprecedented combination of processing power, rich multimedia, high-performance graphics and wireless connectivity for our customers," said Kokkonen.

Samsung is thought to have swapped the Snapdragon 810 for its own Exynos octa-core chip for the Samsung Galaxy S6 amid rumours that it was over-heating in tests. However, other companies to pledge their support for the Qualcomm technology include LG and Xiaomi, for the G Flex 2 and Mi Note Pro respectively, along with the Lenovo-owned Motorola, Sony Mobile and Chinese rising star Oppo.

"The smartphone experience at the premium tier will be defined by products that don’t compromise on performance, connectivity and entertainment, and Snapdragon 810 will be at the heart of enabling these features," said Murthy Renduchintala, executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies.