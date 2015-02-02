Samsung Galaxy S Edge could have curved displays on both sides

While we've already heard rumours about a second Samsung Galaxy S6 handset to be launched at Samsung's Unpacked event during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and that it could come with wrap-around screens on both sides of the phone, leaked patent pictures have emerged that give further credence to that idea.

They are patent design images, released by the US Patent and Trademark Office although as they are not part of a patent application document, there's little description. Hence Patently Mobile has annotated some of the features seen on the designs, speculating on the handset and specifically the yellow pop-up segment seen in one of the pics.

Samsung already ranges a second version of the Galaxy Note 4 with a second strip display down one side, showing notifications when laid flat, and it makes sense that it could release a similarly innovative version of its flagship Android phone.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

However, it is unclear exactly what the purpose strips down both sides would achieve. Or the mysterious pop up central section, come to that. Phone Arena mulls over the possibility that it could simply be showing how a replacement battery might slot into the device as the rear seems to be part of the flexible OLED displays.

SamMobile previously even suggested that there could be more than two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S6 unveiled at MWC, so it's looking to be a show to be at this year for sure. Pocket-lint will be there for the duration and reporting directly back.

