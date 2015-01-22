Amazing Samsung Galaxy S6 specifications leak

We have little over a month left before Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S6, and so rumours are now coming thick and fast.

We've already learnt several snippets, including a claim that it is unlikely to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor running the show. However, a new leak from a "trusted source" of BGR has revealed a whole swathe of specifications. And if true, this smartphone could be an industry leader.

BGR's source claims that the CPU is indeed of Samsung's own make, at least on the handset seen. It's a 64-bit octa-core Exynos 14nm processor that is 50 per cent faster than the one in the SGS5. Of course, Samsung uses Exynos processors regularly in its Korean models, which this might have been taken from, so that's not confirmation that no handsets will have Qualcomm processors, but the site does suggest so.

The screen, it is said, uses a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with a 577ppi density, with "stunning outdoor visibility" and a super dim mode for "late night".

There will be models with 32, 64 and 128GB of on board storage and the battery is 2,550mAh. The rear camera has a 20-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation, while the front facing cam is 5-megapixel (f/1.8). It's a 4G (Cat 6 LTE) handset.

The source claims that there is wireless charging built into the device, which will also give up to four hours of usage for just 10 minutes of charge time, and quick connect charging is listed.

Samsung Pay, the company's rival contactless payment system to Apple Pay, will be featured. It will work with NFC payment terminals and "90 per cent of existing magnetic strip payment terminals".

And the source says that the body of the device will be metal and glass, not plastic this time out, and it will have a Gorilla Glass 4 front.

BGR also states that it was sent photos of the new phone that it declined to run, publishing a concept picture instead (as above). We'll know exactly whether all this is for real once Samsung has held its traditional Unpacked event during Mobile World Congress at the beginning of March.