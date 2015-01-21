Samsung Galaxy S6 will not have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, claims report

Samsung is said to be shifting away from a long-standing partnership with Qualcomm for its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S6. It its claimed that the company will use its own latest octa-core Exynos processor in the handset rather than the Snapdragon 810.

Bloomberg says that this is due to reports of the Qualcomm chip overheating, even though it is being used by LG in its G Flex 2 curved smartphone announced during CES in Las Vegas.

It cites "people with direct knowledge of the matter" who claim that Samsung was unhappy with tests of the chip. It will therefore use its own processor in all versions of the Galaxy S6, including those released in Europe and the US.

Traditionally, Samsung employs Qualcomm processors in phones for the western regions, understood to be mainly because of their excellent compatibility with LTE (4G) networks. However, the current Exynos chips are equally LTE capable.

Korean analyst Song Myung Sup explained that if heat issues are present, Samsung has no choice but to opt for its own processing technology over Qualcomm's. "Samsung may release the next Galaxy S as early as March, and it can’t dare to take the risk to use any of the chips in question for its most important model," he said.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 is widely expected to be announced during an Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the beginning of March.