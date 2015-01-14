Samsung reportedly wants to buy BlackBerry for $7.5 billion, but BB denies rumours

Samsung wants to buy BlackBerry for its patent portfolio, it's claimed.

Ever since BlackBerry announced in 2013 that it would consider selling, several reports have speculated about all the possibly-interested suitors. The company of course decided to stay put, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning all these years later.

Now, according to Reuters, Samsung wants to "gain access" to BlackBerry's patent portfolio and has therefore offered to buy the company for as much as $7.5 billion. Executives from the two companies supposedly met last week to discuss the potential buyout.

Keep in mind BlackBerry announced in November that Samsung would use BlackBerry's server and phone management software as well as BlackBerry’s global network to bolster security in Galaxy Android devices for government users.

The partnership between BlackBerry and Samsung didn't seem too surprising at the time, because after all, BlackBerry's CEO had repeatedly emphasised that BlackBerry wanted to focus on software and services in 2014 and beyond.

UPDATE: BlackBerry has released a statement in response to Reuters' report: "BlackBerry has not engaged in discussions with Samsung with respect to any possible offer to purchase BlackBerry. BlackBerry’s policy is not to comment on rumours or speculation".

Shares of BlackBerry, which rose 30 per cent in afternoon trading following Reuters report, dropped 15 per cent in after-hours trading and then steadied following BlackBerry's statement.

