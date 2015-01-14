Samsung Z1 is the company’s latest Tizen OS powered smartphone

Samsung has had a Tizen based smartphone on the shelves for a while with the Z and now its follow-up is official in the Z1. The Z1 runs Samsung's own Tizen operating system which is now also featured in the company's new televisions.

Moving to a Tizen operating system will allow Samsung to rely less heavily on Google as it does now with its mainly Android OS powered smartphones.

The Samsung Z1 has a 4-inch PLS TFT 800 x 480 resolution display for 233ppi, a 1.2GHz dual-core processor backed by 768MB of RAM. There will be 4GB of storage with the option to expand via microSD and it will be run by a 1500mAh battery. The rear camera is 3.15-megapixels and features an LED flash and face detection while the front-facing selfie camera is VGA quality.

The Samsung Z1 is 3G ready, features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, FM radio and dual SIM functionality. The device is 9.7mm thick and weighs in at 112g.

The Samsung Z1 will be available in India for 5,700 rupees which is about £60. The specs are clearly aimed at emerging markets where Samsung must be testing the platform, showing it's carefully introducing the OS rather than abandoning Google altogether.

