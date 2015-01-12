Samsung’s metal Galaxy A7 is its thinnest yet at 6.3mm, and it's packing octa-core brains

Samsung has officially unveiled its super slim Galaxy A7 smartphone to stand alongside the A3 and A5 handsets which were shown off at CES 2015.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 isn't only packing a premium metal unibody design with that super slim 6.3mm form but also has power too.

Powering the Galaxy A7, depending on region, is either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor made up of a 1.5Ghz quad core and a 1Ghz quad-core or Samsung's Exynos 5 Octa 5430 made up of a 1.8Ghz quad-core and a 1.3Ghz quad-core. Both are backed by 2GB of RAM and have 4G LTE capabilities.

The screen on the A7 is a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED with a 720 x 1280 resolution, the only weakness in an otherwise top-end handset. Although the quality of Samsung screens should help to hide that weaker resolution as was the case with the Galaxy Alpha.

The cameras on the A7 are 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel snappers, the rear is capable of autofocus, face detection, HDR and has an LED flash. There should be plenty of room to store the snaps, or 1080p video at 30fps, thanks to 16GB onboard plus microSD up to 64GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 will ship with Android 4.4.4 KitKat but should get an update in the near future. Expect the handset to become available this month when pricing will be announced.

