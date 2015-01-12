Samsung could unveil a Windows Phone 8.1 handset soon

Samsung may soon be joining other manufacturers in producing smartphones with Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1 operating system.

Samsung is currently storming ahead in the Android market and is trying to push its Tizen OS through its smartwatches and TVs. But it looks like its other Android alternative on smartphones may be Windows Phone 8.1 powered.

Samsung has released Windows Phones before but not for some time following legal disputes with Microsoft.

A source of the Korean Times claim Samsung Windows Phone 8.1 devices will be mid-range and low-end devices and that they should start to appear soon. The source, "an official directly involved" claims "Samsung has run pilot programs on the stability of Windows 8.1 software on devices. It is interested in promoting Windows mobiles".

The only issue with this happening right away, that's leaving salt on the side with this story, is legal issues between Samsung and Microsoft. Sammy was supposed to help Microsoft by building Windows Phone and sharing information, in return Microsoft would cut royalties Samsung had to pay. This didn’t work out and court battles have been ensuing.

Perhaps Samsung and Microsoft have found some middle ground and the Windows Phone 8.1 operating system can finally start appearing on Samsung smartphones soon.