No Samsung Galaxy S6 at CES 2015 but we did get the new E7 and E5

CES 2015 doesn't look like it will reveal the Samsung Galaxy S6 despite leaks leading up to it, instead the new Samsung Galaxy E7 and E5 have been unveiled.

Aimed at the younger market these handsets offer large displays and good selfie cameras which, apparently, is what the youth of today want.

The Samsung Galaxy E7 features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screens, is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory with micro SD expansion to 64GB. The handset also features 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front facing cameras, a 2,400mAh battery and HSPA+ connectivity. The build is just 7.3mm thin.

The Samsung Galaxy E5 has a 5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1.2GHz quad-core processor backed by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB storage plus up to 64GB micro SD, a 2400mAh battery, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, HSPA+ connectivity and 7.3mm thin build.

Both smartphones feature slim bezels, a unibody design and Samsung's Ultra-Power Saving Mode, Private Mode and Multi screen.

Pricing and release dates have not been announced yet.

