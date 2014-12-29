Know what's better than a Samsung Galaxy Note 4? A Note 4 with LTE-A and Snapdragon 810

Samsung has announced an upgraded Galaxy Note 4 with extra powers and beefier processor. The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 LTE-A is not only a Cat 6 smartphone that can access the best network speeds currently being rolled out - up to 300Mbps - but it adds a better spec'ed processor to the mix; the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810.

Like the version of the phone that sports an Exynos 5433 processor, the Snapdragon 810 sports eight cores: four Cortex-A53 and four Cortex-A53 cores in a big.LITTLE configuration. This allows the processor to assign workloads to the appropriate core depending on its needs in order to improve performance and power consumption.

It might not seem to work faster than the existing quad-core Snapdragon 805 in many Galaxy Note 4 handsets, including those in the UK, but it could have an effect on battery life.

Samsung isn't really shouting about the processor though as the new handset, initially destined for the company's homeland of Korea, is mainly designed to make use of LTE-Advanced networks.

It is tri-band and is even compatible with Cat 9 LTE networks that companies like EE are testing for even greater speeds in the future; up to 450Mbps.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 review

All other specifications are the same as the existing Galaxy Note 4 models, including the 5.7-inch Quad HD 2560 x 1440 Super AMOLED screen, 16-megapixel rear camera and 3,220mAh battery with fast charging tech.