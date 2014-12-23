Samsung's Galaxy Alpha now comes dressed in a super-limited, fancy leather

The metal-framed Galaxy Alpha is now available in leather. But in limited quantities.

Samsung's French site has published images of four models with back panels cloaked in a new material. Colours range from dark brown to teal, and each model will cost €649. The standard Alpha, which launched last autumn, costs €569 in France and features a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 5430 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Keep in mind you'll likely never get your hands on the new, leathery version of the Galaxy Alpha. Samsung has announced it is only making 100 units of each model, which means it'll make just 400 units altogether. It's not clear why the company is making the premium device in such limited quantities, though we've contacted Samsung for more information about availability.

Check out the gallery for a closer look. Although the teal-coloured leather appears to be crocodile leather or something similar, Samsung hasn't yet clarified the exact types of materials it used.

