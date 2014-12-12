  Is this the Samsung Galaxy S6?

The next flagship smartphone from Samsung appears to have leaked really early as a claimed Galaxy S6 photo appears online.

The photo of the Samsung Galaxy S6 was sent into Dutch news site toptienmobiel which says this is likely a prototype model of the handset. This is because of the stickers in the top right hand corner.

According to the anonymous leakster the Galaxy S6 should be made available in April by Samsung. This would suggest it will appear at the Mobile World Congress trade show in March ahead of its release.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch QHD display, which appears to be crammed into a near bezel free body in this photo. According to the Korean media the new 64-bit octa-core Exynos chip from Samsung will be at the phone's heart and will able to support Cat 10 LTE 4G meaning speeds of up to 450Mbps. It should also have 3GB of RAM, a 20-megapixel camera and should have a metallic build. The photo does show a metallic looking bumper so fingers crossed.

One thing about the photo that does seem odd is Samsung's insistence on keeping buttons at the bottom. Presumably it wants to keep the fingerprint reader and so might as well use the space either side for the old fashion controls.

