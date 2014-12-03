Samsung Galaxy A7 leaks as its thinnest phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy A7 has appeared with full specs on show to reveal it will be Sammy's slimmest smartphone yet.

The phone appeared as the Samsung SM-A7009 as it was approved by China's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Centre. While the Samsung naming makes it sound like a member of the Galaxy Alpha family it's unclear if that will feature the metallic frame - initial leaked photos are a little too unclear to make that judgement at this stage.

What is clear are the specs for the Galaxy A7 which will come with a 5.5-inch display running a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The phone itself will be a meagre 6.3mm in thickness making it slimmer than Sammy's current slender winner the Alpha at 6.7mm.

The A7 will be powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor running at 1.5GHz and backed by 2GB of RAM. The handset will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. There should be 16GB of storage built-in without an option to expand this. The A7 will be 4G LTE enabled and will come running Android 4.4.4 KitKat.

No further details, like pricing or release date, have been revealed. Although since the handset is at the authentication process already we'd expect to see it announced soon.

