(Pocket-lint) - We've had plenty of weird, wonderful and forward-thinking phone designs over the years. Some even make that slab of glass in your pocket look positively boring.

There are those that were plain old weird, while others were as ugly as the residue from an offal truck. The one thing they had in common though is that, often bizarrely, made it into stores and even people's hands.

So join us as we celebrate some of the weirdest, wackiest and, we admit, ugliest phones we've seen over the last couple of decades.

Samsung P300

The Samsung P300 was a titchy phone that resembled a calculator. It was an odd design choice from a company that had crafted some pretty good looking phones before it, but certainly stood out from the crowd.

Bang and Olufsen Serenata

In 2007, Bang & Olufsen and Samsung joined forces to create the Serenata. A phone with a heavy focus on being a music player with a slide out speaker. It was fairly bonkers looking and came with a hefty $2,000 price tag too.

Bang and Olufsen Serene

Before the Serenata, Bang & Olufsen and Samsung had the Serene. It was specifically designed to compete with high-end phones on the market. It had a snazzy design that included a power-assisted hinge to assist opening, an iPod-style scroll wheel and an LCD display but lacked decent specs. It also had a few flaws that made things like taking photos difficult and thus didn't prove terribly popular.

C91 Golden-Buddha Phone

In 2009, the C91 Golden-Buddha phone appeared. This clamshell-style phone had a luxury gold design with Buddhist stylings centred around a swastika as a symbol of divinity and spirituality.

Despite its weird looks, the phone actually wasn't too bad on paper. It had a 2-inch screen, 1.3-megapixel camera, dual sim support and more.

Haier P7

The Haier P7 was an extravagant looking candy bar styled phone that released in 2004. It had a tiny and slim screen that was only capable of displaying 64 x 128 pixels, a 0.3-megapixel camera and a quirky design. It was able to last as much as six days on a single charge though, so there's that.

LG G Flex

We actually had a lot of good things to say about the LG G Flex back in the day. It was an interesting phone with a shape that was designed to make it stand out from the crowd. At the time we thought people might have found it too large, too expensive and too weirdly shaped to be popular, but it was still something special.

Virgin Mobile Lobster

Back in 2006, the Virgin Mobile Lobster was a television phone i.e. a phone you could watch TV on. At the time, it might have been a bit of a marvel, but that's so common now it's almost archaic. The Lobster had a DAB digital tuner and the ability to watch terrestrial television on the go. Alas, getting signal was a faff and this lobster was undercooked.

Microsoft Kin

The Microsoft Kin was a bit of a flop. Its launch was delayed due to issues with the operating system, had problems with pricing and also seemingly was put on the backburner due to the upcoming release of the Windows Phone 7.

Motorola Flipout

The Motorola Flipout was a dinky little phone with a square design and a flip-out screen, hence the name. A proper QWERTY keyboard and a satisfying swivel action were almost certainly highlights of this phone. It was a cheap phone and it showed, but we still liked it.

Motorola StarTac Rainbow

One of the oldest phones on our list is a product of the 1990s. A colourful little flip phone device from Motorola that was released as part of the company's StarTAC range. It was certainly loud, proud and anything but subtle compared to today's smartphones.

Nokia 7280

There was something undeniably charming about the Nokia 7280. At a glance, it looked like a futuristic bit of kit that belonged in Star Trek or Dr Who rather than in your pocket. The Nokia 7280 was designed to be a style-focused device and a bit of a fashion icon. It had a screen that also worked as a mirror, some fabric accents and even a numberless dial pad. It was much more of a fashion statement than a useful and convenient device, but certainly a looker.

Nokia 7600

The Nokia 7600 was the company's first venture into 3G phones. It sported an unusual jewel-shaped design, a large screen (for the time) and a keypad that was spread out around the edges of the screen. We thought the Nokia 7600 to be a little unusual when we first clapped eyes on it, but it certainly grew on us.

Nokia 7700

The Nokia 7700 was an interesting device that never was. It was intended to be a media-centric device with a large 3.5-inch colour touch-screen with a resolution of 640 × 320 pixels. It certainly would have been a weird-looking device that would have stood out from the crowd.

This phone was also set to include a full suite of applications including a word processor, spreadsheets and more. It was unfortunately cancelled in 2004, likely due to the company refocusing on standard mobile phones due to decreasing market share.

Nokia 7710

For 2005, the Nokia 7710 was a monster of a phone - a hefty device with a wide touchscreen and PDA styling. It was brilliant for gaming and a great bit of kit for productivity too. It was unfortunately held back by a lack of speed and no 3G but otherwise a great phone to use.

Nokia N93

In 2006, Nokia launched the Nokia N93. This device was focussed on video capture first and foremost. It had a 2.4-inch 262k colour QVGA display, a 3.2-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and the ability to capture footage at 30 frames per second as well. The N93 might have a taste of things to come as future devices would have better and better video and photo capture capabilities.

Nokia N-Gage

The Nokia N-Gage was one of the first gaming phones on the market and was an attempt to draw in GameBoy fans. Gaming snobs weren't terribly impressed at the design and preferred dedicated devices, but there was something special about having one device that could do both.

Pantech Pocket

2011's Pantech Pocket was an oddly shaped device with a 4-inch 4:3 display capable of displaying 600 x 800 pixels. It was interesting but not particularly memorable.