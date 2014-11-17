Samsung Galaxy Note Edge confirmed for the UK via Carphone Warehouse

UPDATE: We've taken down the original image leaked to us, replacing it with one of our own shots of the Galaxy Note Edge taken during the Unpacked event in Berlin earlier this year. The story itself remains relevant though and you can read it all below.

Original story...

Carphone Warehouse will definitely be stocking the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge in the near future, Pocket-lint has learnt. We have been sent a picture of a page on the UK high street retailer's internal intranet that advises staff about the phone in the build up of it arriving in stock.

A previous rumour suggested that the UK version of the Galaxy Note Edge would go on pre-order in the UK last Friday, 14 November, but nothing happened. The same rumour claimed the phone would be available in the country from 28 November and that seems more likely considering the image sent to us by a company insider.

There is no word on pricing for the device or what networks it might be offered on through the retailer, but staff are being prepped on the device and the sort of customer who might be interested in it.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge was first unveiled at IFA 2014 in September alongside the Note 4. It has a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED screen that wraps around the side of the phone to offer a separate bar for notifications. They can then be seen when the device is flat on a tablet, without having to lift the phone itself.