Samsung Galaxy Note 5 tipped to have 4K Ultra HD screen

Samsung is allegedly working on a 5.9-inch 4K Ultra HD Super AMOLED panel that some are suggesting could be used in the next Galaxy Note.

It is claimed that the display will be unveiled in August 2015 and that fits nicely with the time scale of the company's Note series of phablets, rather than the Galaxy S6 which is more likely to appear in the spring.

Phone Arena claims that it was tipped that the display, which will have a 3840 x 2160 resolution and therefore a pixel density of 746ppi, will start mass production in August and the news fits Samsung's own projections revealed a year ago.

It claimed that UHD handsets would start to arrive in 2015 with Quad HD devices in 2014 - a prophecy fulfilled by the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, which has a 2560 x 1440 screen.

With mass production of the display touted for August and the Galaxy Note 5 - if current release trends are to continue - to be announced during IFA 2015 in Berlin, it's not too far a stretch to surmise that the next Note will have a 5.9-inch screen and 4K resolution. The only question is, what will take advantage of the enhanced resolution?

Let's hope we have more 4K content by then (other than super sharp videos of your cat).