  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

What is Samsung Project Zero and why should Apple be worried?

|
  What is Samsung Project Zero and why should Apple be worried?
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

At long last it looks like a smartphone revolution could be on its way in Samsung's Project Zero. And with stagnation across the board it couldn't come sooner.

Samsung's Project Zero is the Korean company’s name for its next major project, the Galaxy S6, according to sources of Sam Mobile. But rather than be another generation with slight changes this is expected to be a reimagining of what a smartphone can be. Something Apple fans have wanted for a few generations.

Previous phones from Samsung have been named with the Project moniker including Project J for the Galaxy S4, Project H for the Note 3, Project K for the S5 and Project T for the Note 4. Changing from letters to numbers and starting at zero suggests a major shift is coming and the source of this leak says that's what we can expect.

Samsung has long held the grips on the Android top spot and as such has been subject to a lot of consumer and professional comment about its plastic handsets. In recent releases like the Galaxy Alpha and Note 4 it's added metal but still with plastic making it feel like an after thought. Perhaps, finally, Samsung is going back to the drawing board to create a handset that reflects the wealth of the company. Perhaps it may start producing premium handsets to directly compete with Apple's iPhones.

Here's hoping Samsung can make an impact on a market that's bringing incremental changes to smartphones and leaving the excitement of new releases to grow weaker every generation.

The Samsung Project Zero, or Galaxy S6, should be unveiled next year around summer time if the usual timeline is followed.

READ: Android 5.0 Lollipop: When is it coming to my phone?

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments