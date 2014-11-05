  What is Samsung Project Zero and why should Apple be worried?

At long last it looks like a smartphone revolution could be on its way in Samsung's Project Zero. And with stagnation across the board it couldn't come sooner.

Samsung's Project Zero is the Korean company’s name for its next major project, the Galaxy S6, according to sources of Sam Mobile. But rather than be another generation with slight changes this is expected to be a reimagining of what a smartphone can be. Something Apple fans have wanted for a few generations.

Previous phones from Samsung have been named with the Project moniker including Project J for the Galaxy S4, Project H for the Note 3, Project K for the S5 and Project T for the Note 4. Changing from letters to numbers and starting at zero suggests a major shift is coming and the source of this leak says that's what we can expect.

Samsung has long held the grips on the Android top spot and as such has been subject to a lot of consumer and professional comment about its plastic handsets. In recent releases like the Galaxy Alpha and Note 4 it's added metal but still with plastic making it feel like an after thought. Perhaps, finally, Samsung is going back to the drawing board to create a handset that reflects the wealth of the company. Perhaps it may start producing premium handsets to directly compete with Apple's iPhones.

Here's hoping Samsung can make an impact on a market that's bringing incremental changes to smartphones and leaving the excitement of new releases to grow weaker every generation.

The Samsung Project Zero, or Galaxy S6, should be unveiled next year around summer time if the usual timeline is followed.

