Samsung announces slim, full metal Galaxy A3 and A5 smartphones, at last

Samsung has finally taken heed of the requests of its users and created a full-metal unibody smartphone in two models, the Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5.

The Galaxy A5 and A3 are not only metal but are also slim at 6.7mm and 6.9mm respectively. Aimed at social media users both will be built for selfies with 5-megapixel front-facing cameras with settings like Wide Selfie, Animated GIF, Beauty Face and Palm Selfie.

The Galaxy A5 and A3 will also have superfast Cat 4 LTE meaning up to 150Mbps 4G – something which is starting to get rolled out by EE in central London right now. By the time these handsets get release the network may be fully up and running at speed so it can be taken advantage of.

Both handsets come with 1.2GHz quad-core processors, 16GB memory with microSD expansion and Android KitKat 4.4.

The top end A5 will have 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-inch HD Super AMOLED screen and 2,300mAh battery.

The smaller A3 will come with a 4.5-inch qHD Super AMOLED screen, 8-megapixel rear camera, 1GB of RAM and 1,900mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 and A3 will be available "in select markets including China in November" with UK pricing and release date to be announced "in due course".

